Elderly man found dead at his home in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur(UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was found dead, with severe head injuries, at his home here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Rautapur Kala village in Khutar area. Preliminary investigations suggest that Ramsevak was bludgeoned to death with a heavy object while he was asleep, police said.

"A case has been registered against the unidentified assailant. The local police have formed teams to apprehend the perpetrator," Circle Officer Nishtha Upadhyay said.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear and authorities are actively investigating the matter, Upadhyay said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ