Elderly man found dead at home in UP village, probe on

Hathras (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his house in a village here on Friday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Amarnath (70), son of Shyamlal, a resident of Andoli village under the Hasayan Kotwali police station area. According to police, he had no children and had been living alone in his house in the attire of a sadhu since the death of his wife a few years ago.

According to police, he was murdered late Thursday night, with his throat slit. Injury marks were also found near one of his eyes.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when a milkman arrived to deliver milk and found him lying in a pool of blood. He informed the police, following which teams reached the spot and questioned locals regarding the murder.

A forensic team and a dog squad were also pressed into service. The body was later sent for a post-mortem, officials said.

At the post-mortem house, the deceased's cousin Pooran alleged that Amarnath was killed by slitting his throat with a sickle, which was found lying near the body.

He said the deceased owned around 2.5 bighas of land.

However, neighbours present at the post-mortem house said Amarnath had no known disputes with anyone.

Circle Officer Sikandararao J N Asthana said the deceased had no children and had been living alone since the death of his wife.

He said Amarnath’s two sisters live outside the village and are also elderly, while a cousin residing in the village is in the process of lodging an FIR.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and identify the assailant, the officer added.