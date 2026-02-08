Elderly man found dead at stone crusher plant in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) An elderly businessman was found dead on Sunday while he was asleep at a stone crusher plant here, police said.

The police received information around 4.30 am that Vishnu Hari Upadhyay (76) was found dead at the Giridhar Cement Limited crusher plant located in Baghmanwa village, in Obra police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said.

Upadhyay resided at the plant premises and suffered a deep head injury, suspected to be the cause of death, the SP said.

He added that CCTV equipment at the site was found damaged, while a computer printer, monitor, and cash were missing, indicating a possible robbery angle.

The crusher plant has been operational since 1993, Verma said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar said that prima facie, the victim appeared to have been hit on the head with a stone.

Police said further investigation is underway.