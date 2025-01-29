Elderly man found dead in forest in Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat (U'khand), Jan 5 (PTI) An elderly man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a forest in the Barakot area of ​​Champawat district, police said on Monday.

According to police, Shivraj Singh Bohra, a 70-year-old resident of Datigaon, had gone to the forest to collect fodder on Sunday. A search by his family till late Sunday evening resulted in zilch.

The next day, he was found dead in the jungle.

Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati said Bohra's body was sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. PTI DPT VN VN