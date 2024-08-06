Elderly man found dead in Thane flat; police launch probe

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) A 60-year-old man, who was apparently suffering from mental health issues, was found dead in an apartment in Maharashtra's Thane city shortly after midnight on Tuesday, officials said.

The time and cause of the death were not yet known and police were conducting a probe into the case, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

At 12.26 am, the local fire station received an alert about the body being spotted in a flat in Hans Nagar locality near Siddeshwar Talao, he said.

Local fire personnel and regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body lying in the flat which was already opened by some neighbours.

The neighbours experienced a foul smell emanating from the flat following which they broke open the apartment, the official said.

Following an enquiry with the neighbours, the deceased was identified, he said, adding the man was a mental health patient.

The Naupada police also arrived at the spot within minutes. They sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said. PTI COR GK