Elderly man found dead in UP's village

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) An elderly man was found dead near his house in a village here on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ram Tej (65), a resident of Mirapur village. His body was found lying in a pool of blood near a boundary wall behind his house.

On Saturday morning, some villagers noticed blood spilt behind the house and spotted Ram Tej's body. They immediately called the police, who rushed to the scene.

While inspecting the scene, Circle Officer Saurabh Samant said that police noted that Ram Tej had not left his house, and the door was locked from inside. They broke open the door to enter the house and scaled the wall where the body was recovered.

Police found blood spots in front of Ram Tej's house and recovered an axe and a brick, the CO said.

A 45-year-old woman, who lived in the deceased's house as his wife, has been detained for questioning. The villagers told the police that the woman is mentally unstable, he said.

