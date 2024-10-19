Elderly man found dead near his house in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 70-year-old Dalit man was found dead on a cot under a thatched roof near his house here on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

Babulal Harrijan was found dead with an injury mark on his neck in Raghunathpur village of Antu area on Saturday morning, Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said.

According to Singh, Harrijan lived alone in a thatched house near his home because of a dispute with his son.

His daughter and son-in-law have expressed suspicion of murder, he said.

Advertisment

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people based on the complaint lodged by the son-in-law, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation in the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ