Elderly man found dead on railway tracks in Amethi

Amethi, Mar 24 (PTI) The mutilated body of an elderly man was found near the railway tracks at Sahjipur Halt here on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Bhagouti Deen, a resident of Gujipur village.

His body was found near the railway tracks in a severely dismembered state, indicating that he had been run over by a train.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Rai of Sangrampur police station said the body has been sent for postmortem, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident. PTI COR KIS DV DV