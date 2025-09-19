Elderly man found dead with his throat slit in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) An elderly man was found dead in plot here on Friday with his throat slit, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI-Bhasha that the victim was identified as Sahdeen (60), a resident of Jandheda Samsapur, worked as a land measurer.

He was approached by villagers and residents of nearby areas for measuring their plots. On Friday, he was found dead with his throat slit.

Upon receiving information, the police and the forensic team reached the spot and took custody of the body and collected samples for investigation.

The victim's family accused a villager, Anuj, of killing Sahdeen. They said that Anuj, an alcoholic, had a dispute ongoing with Sahdeen over land measurement.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered and an investigation has been initiated. The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG