Elderly man found murdered in UP's Hathras, probe underway

Hathras (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit in a village here on Wednesday, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that the body of Chob Singh was recovered from the fields in Gohana village under Sasni police station.

Originally a resident of Karhla village in Aligarh district, Singh had been living in the area for nearly 30 years. He worked as a farm labourer and stayed at the fields of farmer Lakhon Singh, where he also took his meals, his nephew Mahesh Chand said.

"We received information this morning about the death of Chob Singh. A team has been formed to investigate the matter, and all angles are being examined," Sinha told reporters after visiting the spot.

A forensic team also inspected the site and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR KIS SMV SMV AMJ AMJ