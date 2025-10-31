Elderly man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada, Oct 31 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a 68-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in 2021.

Additional district and sessions judge, Pratima Patro, convicted the man in the case registered at Baripada police station on July 4, 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict, said special public prosecutor A K Pattanaik.

It also directed the district legal service authority (DLSA), Mayurbhanj, to pay Rs 6 lakh to the victim as compensation, he said.

According to the prosecution, the incident happened when the nine-year-old girl had come to the convict's home to play with his grand-daughter.