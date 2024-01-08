Elderly man gets 20 years in prison for sexual assault of minor girl in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 8 (PTI) A 56-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special court here for sexually assaulting an LKG student two years ago in this district.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge Suhaib M gave the punishment for the offence of penetrative sexual assault on a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Besides the 20-year sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on the convict, public prosecutor (PP) Manoj Aroor said.

The incident occurred in November 2021 when the 56-year-old man took the girl in a goods auto rickshaw and sexually assaulted her.

The man was recently sentenced to 5 years and two years by the same court in two other cases of sexual assault of minor girls, the prosecutor said.