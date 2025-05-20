Elderly man hacked to death while sleeping near tube well in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 20 (PTI) A 72-year-old man was hacked to death in a village here when he was sleeping, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Aundi village in Ballia district, he said. Police received information about the murder at around 10 am on Tuesday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar, the elderly man was sleeping near a tube well in the village when he was killed.

"Looking at the condition of the body, it appears that he was attacked on the head and neck with a sharp-edged weapon," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Legal proceedings are underway based on a complaint from his family, the ASP said.

A forensic team is inspecting the crime scene and police personnel have been deployed at the spot, he added. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK