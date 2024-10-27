Elderly man held for 'raping' minor girl in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha), Oct 27 (PTI) A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jajpur district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused was well known to the eight-year-old girl, he said.

Though the incident took place on October 23 and her mother filed an FIR at Bari-Ramachandrapur police station on the same night, police managed to arrest the accused in the early hours of Sunday, the officer said.

According to the complaint, the accused lured the girl on the pretext of showing her mongoose at his house and committed the crime.

Advertisment

She is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police had detained the son, daughter, nephew and sister of the accused and grilled them to get information about his whereabouts, the officer said.

He was apprehended from the house of a medicine shop owner at Dandi Sahi in neighbouring Kendrapara district, he said.

Advertisment

“We have also conducted his medical examination at hospital,” Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal said. PTI CORR BBM RBT