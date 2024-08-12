Elderly man held for raping teenage girl

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) A 73-year-old man has been arrested from Thane district for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in her house, police said on Monday.

The accused and victims are acquainted with each other, an official said.

The complainant stated that the accused visited her house in the Ambernath area on August 9 when her family members were not present.

"He gagged the girl and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident," the official said.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act. PTI COR NSK