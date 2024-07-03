Elderly man hit by train in Telangana; body found hanging on Loco

Hyderabad, Jul 3 (PTI) An unidentified elderly man died after he was hit by a train on the city outskirts and his body was found hanging on the Loco of an empty rake, Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar and some local TV channels showed a purported video in which the man's body was seen hanging on a moving Loco.

The deceased man is aged about 65-70 years, an Investigation Official of the GRP, who visited the scene, said, adding he was hit by an empty rake while he was "trespassing" railway track and died on the spot.

A case was registered at RPS Secunderabad. Further investigation including to identify the deceased person, was on. PTI VVK KH