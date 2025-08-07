Elderly man killed, 2 others injured as motorcycle crashes into parked truck in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died and two others were injured after their motorcycle crashed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon near Dharpur village in the Lambhua area.

Jabbar (60), from Manpur in Lambhua, died on the spot in the accident, while his son Mobin (32) and relative Nanhe sustained serious injuries, police said.

The injured have been referred to Sultanpur Medical College for treatment.

Lambhua Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ