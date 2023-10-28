Elderly man killed by nephews in UP's Mau over land dispute

Mau (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by his nephews in a village here on Saturday over a land dispute, police said.

Shripati Yadav was attacked by his nephews Sunil and Kirti when he went to plough his field in Khanpur village under the Sarai Lakhansi police station area of this district, Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said.

Yadav was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SP said.

The accused duo, who killed the man over a land dispute, have been absconding since the incident, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched, the police said. PTI COR CDN RPA