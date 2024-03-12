Elderly man killed by son, nephew over property dispute in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 12 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son and nephew, who dumped his body in a forest in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday arrested the victim's son Ramdas Krishna Dongarkar (35) and nephew Vilas Chintu Dongarkar (50) for the murder, an official said.

The body of Krishna Rama Dongarkar was found in a forest at Somta Ghatalpada on March 9, inspector Namdeo Bandgar of Kasa police station said.

During a probe, it was found that the victim had a property dispute with his brother and the accused also wanted a share in the property, he said.

The duo allegedly attacked the victim with a sickle while he was asleep in the house and killed him. They then took the body to the forest and dumped it there, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, he said. PTI COR ARU