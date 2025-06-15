Elderly man killed in elephant attack in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Jun 15 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, a forest official said.

The attack took place in the Jatlapur area in Sindewahi in the early hours of the day, he said.

The official said this is the first incident of an elephant attack recorded in the district.

A herd of elephants from Odisha entered the forests of Gadchiroli through Chhattisgarh, and it was spotted in the Saoli forest area of Chandrapur district.

According to officials, two elephants entered the Asolamendha area of the Saoli forest, crossed the Wainganga River, and reached the Sindewahi forest area.

The victim, Maroti Masram, ventured into the forest to attend nature's call when he was attacked and killed by a tusker.

The official said the body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, and a probe has been launched. PTI COR ARU