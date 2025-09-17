Elderly man killed in Hathras over food dispute; accused arrested

Hathras (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 75-year-old villager in Hathras district last week after a dispute over food, officials said on Wednesday.

The body of Dorilal Upadhyay was found in a field in Kevalgarhi village on September 13 with deep injury marks, police said.

A case was registered on the complaint of his son Hariom in this regard Superintendent of Police, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha and Additional SP Ashok Kumar Singh had visited the spot along with a forensic team, following which multiple teams were formed to crack the case.

On Tuesday, a joint team of the Anti-Theft Unit and Chandpa police arrested the accused, identified as Kishanpal Kashyap alias Kissu, near Nagla Bhus trisection.

Based on his information, the murder weapon – a spear-like weapon (ballam) – was also recovered, police said.

ASP Singh said the accused, who knew the victim since childhood, used to guard Dorilal's fields in return for food. On the night of September 12, Kishanpal allegedly demanded food but Dorilal abused him instead, following which the accused attacked him with the weapon.