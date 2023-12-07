Elderly man killed in hit-and-run in south Delhi, car driver arrested

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 72-year-old man died in an alleged hit-and-run case near the Greater Kailash-1 area of south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the death of the elderly victim who has been identified as Ajit Lal Tandon, a resident of GK-1, they added.

On November 30, at around 7 pm, a PCR call was received at the Greater Kailash police station regarding an accident. A police team reached the spot for inspection and found that the victim was taken to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

The police later received information from the hospital that victim was declared brought dead, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up, the police said.

On Wednesday, the police arrested a man identified as Tarun Arora and seized his car. The accused stated that while he was going from GK to Kalkaji, Tandon suddenly came in front of his car and met with an accident.

No previous involvement with the victim or any history of drink-and-driving was found regarding the accused, the officer said. PTI BM RPA