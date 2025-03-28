Elderly man killed in roof collapse incident triggered by gas cylinder explosion in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi, Mar 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was killed after the roof of his house collapsed following a gas cylinder explosion here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday when Ummann Shah and his wife Majidunnisa (60) were at home, police said.

Chauri police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar said Majidunnisa was cooking on a small gas cylinder when it exploded, causing the roof of their house to collapse.

Both were trapped under the debris and were rescued in a critical condition before being rushed to a local hospital.

They were later referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment. Shah succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon, while his wife is reported to be out of danger.

Shah's body has been sent for post-mortem in Varanasi, and further legal formalities will be completed in Bhadohi, police said. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG