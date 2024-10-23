Elderly man killed, six injured in clash over land dispute in UP's Mirzapur; five held

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A clash between two groups over an old land dispute in a village of Mirzapur led to the death of one person and injuries to six others, police said on Wednesday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati claimed one of the victims was a Dalit and urged for prompt action in the case and assistance to the affected family.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Dhavha village under the Chunar police station area, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said the police received information on Tuesday about a fight between some individuals in Dhavha, after which senior officials and local police immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Chunar Community Health Centre.

"During treatment, a 70-year-old man, identified as Ramchandra, succumbed to injuries," Singh said.

The police have taken the deceased's body into custody for postmortem and registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, he added.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections, and five key accused named in the incident have been arrested for questioning," the ASP said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday demanded strict action against the culprits.

In a Hindi post on X, the former chief minister called on the government to take immediate cognisance of the situation, highlighting that a member of a Dalit family was killed and several others were seriously injured.

Mayawati also urged the authorities to provide prompt assistance to the affected family. PTI COR KIS RPA