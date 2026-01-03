Elderly man killed, son-in-law critical after car hits motorcycle in Kochi

Kochi, Jan 3 (PTI) A 62-year-old man has been killed and his son-in-law sustained serious injuries after a car hit their motorcycle here, police on Saturday said.

The deceased was identified as Saju, a native of Kalamassery, while the injured is his son-in-law Ashish Nirmal (33) of Njarackal.

According to police, the accident occurred in Kalamassery at around 11.50 pm Friday when the motorcycle on which the duo was travelling was hit from behind by a speeding taxi.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle rammed a parked car and both riders suffered serious injuries.

Though they were rushed to a private hospital in Kalamassery, Saju succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officials said Nirmal’s condition remains critical and he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Kalamassery police registered a case against the taxi driver and took him into custody. PTI TBA TBA ADB