Elderly man kills self over harassment by moneylenders

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at his house here, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the man was identified as Bhuvan Prakash Sharma (65), a resident of Govind Vatika in Jhotwara.

He left a two-page suicide note stating that he was taking the extreme step due to harassment by moneylenders.

Khora Bisal SHO Surendra Singh said on the night of December 24, Sharma went to his room to sleep and allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. When his health deteriorated, his family members rushed him to the SMS Hospital.

Doctors declared him dead on Friday night during treatment, the officer said.

Police sent the body for a post-mortem through a medical board at SMS Hospital and later handed it over to the family.

A two-page suicide note recovered from the deceased alleged that he took the extreme step due to harassment by moneylenders. In the note, Sharma named Jitendra Rathore, police said.

The note also appealed to the administration to take strict action against the accused, ensure justice and security for his family, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI AG HIG HIG