Elderly man loses Rs 6.25 lakh after unidentified persons hacked his credit card

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) A 79-year-old ailing man from Mumbai lost Rs 6.25 lakh after unidentified persons allegedly hacked his credit card, making him the latest victim of the cyber fraud, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant received messages about the deduction of money from his credit card-lined bank account in July even though he didn't commit any transaction, an official said.

The victim immediately contacted the bank's customer care number and later lodged a complaint with the Cyber department. Though he immediately blocked his credit card, the bank asked the victim to clear his dues.

After he lodged an FIR at Bandra police station, a police official told the victim that someone hacked his credit card.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and launched investigations.

No arrest has been made so far, the police official added. PTI ZA NSK