Elderly man molests 7-year-old girl in Noida

Noida, Nov 14 (PTI) A 60-year-old man allegedly molested a seven-year-old, police said on Thursday, adding that he was arrested after a purported video of the incident surfaced online on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place in Gejha village of Phase-2 on Tuesday.

Station incharge Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari said that the accused has been identified as Raees Khan, a resident of the village, who has been arrested and produced in the court.

Tiwari said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. PTI COR SKY SKY