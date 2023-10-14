Elderly man murdered by unidentified people in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was allegedly murdered by some unidentified people with a sharp-edged weapon in Madhuvan village here, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Kumar Srivastava said Tulsiram Nishad was killed by some people on Friday night. His blood-soaked body was found 100 metres away from his home.

Nishad’s family members have accused a man for killing him. They alleged that they had a fight with the suspect earlier in the day and he had threatened to kill Nishad.

Srivastava said efforts are being made to arrest the accused by registering an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s daughter-in-law.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.