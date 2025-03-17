Elderly man shoots self in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) A 71-year-old man allegedly shot himself with a 12-bore gun in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

Abdul Karim, a resident of Tanda village, went to a nearby forest and was later found dead by villagers with a gunshot injury, they said.

A 12-bore gun was found near the body, they added.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that Karim shot himself but the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not immediately known, the officials said.