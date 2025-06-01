Elderly man shoots son dead over money dispute in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A 70-year-old man allegedly shot his son dead with a licensed rifle following a dispute over money in Cherapur village of this district, police on Sunday said.

The accused, identified as Kailash Nath Dubey (70), has been arrested and a murder case has been registered against him, they said.

The deceased, identified as Tananjay Dubey (47), had recently returned to his village to attend a wedding ceremony from Maharashtra's Mumbai city where he worked, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik.

Tananjay's son, Vishal Dubey alias Raja, lodged a police complaint, alleging that a heated altercation took place between his father and grandfather over a financial matter on Saturday night.

Kailash Nath allegedly fired two shots from his rifle during the argument. He missed the first shot, but the second one fired in anger hit Tananjay, injuring him, police said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night, they said.

The SP said that a murder case was registered against Kailash Nath after the post-mortem examination on the basis of the complaint filed by the deceased's son.

"We arrested Kailash Nath Dubey from his residence and seized the weapon used in the crime. Further investigation is underway," he added. PTI COR CDN AS AS