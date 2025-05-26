Elderly man shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar; police intensify search for absconding constable

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 26 (PTI) A search operation is underway to trace Delhi Police constable Shokender, who is absconding after allegedly shooting dead an elderly man during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in a village here, an official on Monday said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters that four people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Constable Shokender – the prime accused – is, however, on the run and police teams are actively searching for him, he said.

The deceased, identified as Mehkar Singh (60), was reportedly shot dead during an altercation last night.

His two sons were also injured in the clash that took place in Bhumma village under Mirapur Police Station limits.

The dispute escalated when Mehkar Singh and another man, Satpal, were confronted over ownership of a piece of land, police said.

Mehkar Singh was fatally shot as Shokender allegedly opened fire during the clash, they said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.