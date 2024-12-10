Elderly man stabbed to death at his Dehradun home

Dehradun, Dec 10 (PTI) An elderly man was allegedly stabbed to death at his house in Basant Vihar area here by unidentified miscreants, police said on Tuesday.

Neighbours informed police after they heard loud cries 75-year-old Ashok Kumar Garg's house.

Garg was found lying in a pool of his blood in the washroom of his Alaknanda Enclave home when the police reached the spot on Monday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

He had been repeatedly stabbed in the stomach and was rushed to Mahant Indresh Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Garg had retired from ONGC and was living alone in the house since his wife's death. He has two married daughters who live outside Dehradun.

Forensic evidence has been collected from the spot and the matter is under investigation, Singh said.

As soon as the incident came to light, the SSP accompanied by city SP Pramod Kumar and the Special Operations Group of forensic teams inspected the spot and gathered information from the officers and neighbours.

The case is being investigated from all angles and the culprits will soon be caught, the SSP said. PTI ALM ALM NB NB