Elderly man stabbed to death while sleeping in house, robbery suspected

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A 63-year-old man sleeping on the ground floor of his house was found murdered with stab injuries in his body in South East Delhi's Jaipur area on Saturday morning, officials said.

The officials said Daya Ram Yadav was sleeping alone on the ground floor of his two-storey house at Meethapur, while his other family members were sleeping on the first floor.

His younger son Sunil Yadav spotted him in a pool of blood, and informed the other family members and the local police.

By the time police reached the spot, the family members had taken him to the Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar where doctors declared him dead, a police officer said.

The officer said the family members told the police that some people broke open the lock of the back side door to enter the house.

It is suspected, Yadav was stabbed when he resisted their robbery bid, the officer said.

The family members said some cash and jewelleries are missing from the locker kept on the ground floor of the house.

Police said Yadav was a supervisor at a factory in Okhla, adding the CCTV footage was being scanned to establish the identity of the attackers.

A case under sections of murder and robbery has been registered and further investigations were underway, they said.