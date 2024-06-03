Elderly man suffers heart attack inside police station, dies

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) An 80-year-old mentally unstable man, who was reported missing from Goa, died after he suffered a heart attack inside Charkop police station in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The man identified as Rama Gavas, was roaming near one of the upscale societies in Charkop area, after which the society's watchman alerted the local police. Upon arrival, the police brought him to the station for questioning, but he couldn't explain anything, a police official said.

Subsequently, he was shifted to an old age home, but due to disruptive behaviour, he was returned to the police station. Following this, the police shared his photo in a missing person group and discovered his status as a missing individual from Goa.

Gavas' family was informed and his son requested the police to take care of his father till he reached Mumbai. However, before his son could arrive, Gavas died of a heart attack on June 1, the official added.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and Gavas's body has been handed over to his family members, the official said. PTI ZA NSK