Elderly man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore, Jan 16 (PTI) A 67-year-old man died and two others were injured after a wild elephant attacked them in Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The tusker trampled to death Debendra Giri at Khunta village in Rabania area, they said.

A case has been registered and the body was sent for autopsy, a police officer said.

"Reports of a person's death due to a wild tusker attack under Jaleswar forest division have come to our notice. A detailed inquiry is being conducted," said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Balasore, Kushwant Singh.

The same elephant also reportedly attacked two women at Kuchbania Prasad Sola village under Jaleswar forest division.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital, officials said. PTI CORR BBM RBT