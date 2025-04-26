Elderly man trampled to death by elephant in TN

Erode(TN), Apr 26 (PTI) A 79-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Anthiyur forest area in the district on Saturday.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred when Angappan (79) and his friend Murugesan (60), both residents of Ennamangalam Errenkattur village located near the Anthiyur forest, had entered the Chennampatti forest area this morning to collect firewood.

While they were gathering wood, a male elephant suddenly appeared and attacked Angappan, trampling him to death.

Murugesan managed to escape and fled to their village, where he informed the locals about the incident.

The villagers immediately alerted forest officials, who rushed to the scene and recovered Angappan’s body.

He was taken to the government hospital in Anthiyur, where doctors declared that he had died from injuries sustained in the attack.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.