Elderly man with history of impersonating crime branch officer held for snatching in Delhi

New Delhi, 14 September (PTI) – A 64-year-old man with a history of cheating by posing as a Crime Branch officer has been arrested for allegedly snatching cash in southwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vijay Verma, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, was arrested after a PCR call was received on 11 September at the Sarojini Nagar police station. The caller reported that his father was threatened and robbed of Rs 500 by a man on a scooter.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint, and further investigation followed. The team checked CCTV footage, identified the scooter used in the crime, and tracked down the suspect. During questioning, Verma confessed to the crime, officials said.

Police recovered the stolen amount and the scooter used in the offence.

Police added that Verma is a habitual offender and has previously been involved in two criminal cases registered at the Kalkaji police station. His modus operandi in the past included cheating people by posing as a Crime Branch officer. Further investigation into the case is underway, they said.