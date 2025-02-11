Elderly milkman run over by vehicle in Assam Rifles convoy in Meghalaya

Shillong, Feb 11 (PTI) A 93-year-old milkman died after being run over by a vehicle in an Assam Rifles convoy in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10:30 am when the elderly man was crossing the road on a bicycle, carrying a milk container, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said the convoy was en route to Guwahati when the accident took place.

Jonga Bahadur was hit by the third vehicle in the convoy of the Assam Rifles DG, Singh said.

He was rushed to the civil hospital at Nongpoh, and later referred to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, where the man succumbed to injuries.

The Assam Rifles could not be contacted for comments. PTI JOP RBT