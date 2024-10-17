Elderly Myanmarese national held with heroin in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 17 (PTI) A 65-year-old Myanmarese national has been arrested with over 320 gm of heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district, an official said on Thursday.

The excise and narcotics department, in collaboration with personnel of Assam Rifles, had launched a joint operation near Tlangsam village in the district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday night, and recovered 323 gm of heroin, he said.

The elderly man, a resident of Bulfek village in Myanmar's Chin state, has been arrested for being in possession of the drug, the official said.

The department has seized 37.8 kg of heroin in the state since January, he added. PTI CORR RBT