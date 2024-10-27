Elderly neighbour arrested for molesting 5-yr-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl in a park in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area while she was playing, police said on Sunday.

"On Friday, a PCR call regarding molestation of a five-year-old girl was received at Vivek Vihar police station," a senior police officer said.

The victim's father alleged that on Friday, when he returned home from work, he found a gathering near his house. One of them showed him a purported video clip in which his neighbour was seen touching his daughter inappropriately, while she was playing in a nearby park.

A woman counsellor gave counselling to the girl and an FIR was registered against the accused man, the officer said.

"During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The accused is unmarried and has been living with his nephew," the officer added. PTI BM RPA