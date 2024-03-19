Elderly pilgrim dies of heart attack outside temple in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 68-year-old man died of a cardiac arrest outside Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple on Tuesday, a police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Sunil Mango, a Mumbai resident, was sitting on a raised platform outside the temple and paying his obeisance to the deity when he complained of a chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

Mango was given treatment by the health department team present on the spot, but after seeing no improvement, he was rushed to the joint district hospital, where he was declared dead, in charge of the rapid response team of the Medical Department, Dr Bhudev Prasad said.

"The elderly pilgrim was declared dead by doctors owing to a heart attack," the SSP said.