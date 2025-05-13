Elderly pilgrim killed by boulder at Parvati Kund in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh (UKD), May 13 (PTI) An elderly woman from Gujarat on a pilgrimage trip to the Adi Kailash peak died after being hit by a boulder in Jolingkong in Uttarakhand, the police said Tuesday.

Sanwala Devyani, 64, died on the spot in the freak incident Monday afternoon, Gunji Police Station SHO Ashutosh Kumar said.

Her relatives have been informed and her body has been sent to Dharchula for a post-mortem, he said.

"The body has reached Dharchula for post-mortem, and we are waiting for her relatives from Gujarat. The body would be handed over to them after a post-mortem," Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manjit Singh said.

Parvati Kund is located at Jollingkong and offers a majestic view of the Adi Kailash peak, considered Lord Shiva's abode.

The holy place shot into prominence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in October 2023. PTI ALM MPL ZMN