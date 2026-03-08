Elderly run over by dumper in Jaipur; furious villagers pelt stones at police, 4 injured

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Four police personnel were injured after villagers protesting the death of a 70-year-old man, who was run over by a dumper in the Jhunjhunu district, started pelting stones at them, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Mehada village, when Dhoodaram, while walking along the roadside, was hit by a dumper coming from a mining area. He died on the spot, police said.

According to the police, after the incident, villagers gathered at the spot and later reached the local police station, demanding action against overloaded dumpers operating in the area.

"When police tried to stop some people from overturning a police vehicle, the crowd started pelting stones," the police said.

Four police personnel sustained injuries during the incident, they added.

The protesters also attempted to block the road, but the police used mild force to disperse the crowd and brought the situation under control, the officials said.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem, they said.