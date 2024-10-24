Elderly satsang bhawan 'sevadar' arrested for raping minor girls in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) An elderly 'sevadar' of a satsang bhawan of a village here has been arrested for raping two girls multiple times, police said on Thursday.

The accused used to give the girls some medicine which would cause them to fall unconscious. The matter came to light after one of the girls became pregnant, police sources said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said Mohan Lal (75), who worked as a 'sevadar' at a satsang bhawan in the Syana police station area, raped two girls, both aged 13 and residents of the same village.

"FIRs were registered on Wednesday based on complaints lodged by the families of the two girls. The accused was arrested the same day," the officer said.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation, Prasad said.

The girls have been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he said.

According to police sources, the matter came to light after the family of one of the girls found out that she was pregnant. The teenager then told her family that Lal had raped her several times.

Before raping the girls, Lal would give them a medicine which would cause them to fall unconscious, the sources said. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV