Elderly tiger dies in Rajasthan's Abheda Biological Park

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 9 (PTI) A 17-year-old male tiger died in the Abheda Biological Park in Rajasthan's Kota, officials said on Friday.

Nahar died of natural causes. He was 17 years and 10 months old.

The tiger was born in Bhopal in October 2006. After spending nearly a decade in Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park, Nahar and tigress Mahak were relocated to Abheda Biological Park in March last year.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) for Kota Anurag Bhatnagar said park staff observed that Nahar was unable to move the posterior portion of his body on Thursday.

Around 6:15 pm on Thursday, he collapsed when the staff tried to transfer him to the night shelter, he said.

A team of veterinary experts was summoned and the tiger administered medication. Mahak was also released in the night shelter to encourage his movement, the official said.

The tiger was monitored throughout the night. He was discovered lifeless at 6:30 am. A senior veterinary doctor examined him and pronounced him dead, Bhatnagar said.

His remains were disposed of in accordance with the established protocol later on Friday after an autopsy by a three-member medical board. PTI COR SZM