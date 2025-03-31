Elderly woman accused of forging husband's will gets bail from Bombay HC

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a senior citizen accused of forging her husband's will noting that her arrest and custody were unwarranted.

Justice Milind Jadhav, who took up the matter for hearing on an urgent basis late Saturday evening, noted that a case was made out prima facie to grant interim bail.

Accused Hemalata Shah is 61 years old and is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and other ailments, the HC said.

The case against the woman pertaining to criminal conspiracy and forgery was lodged by a former business partner of her husband.

As per the complaint, the woman had forged the will of her husband to stake claim to his properties.

The bench noted that the will has already been probated in 2020 by the high court.

As per the woman's plea, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her on March 27 and she was arrested the next day itself.

She was remanded in one-day police custody, and was sent to judicial custody till April 11 on March 28. She then moved the HC.

Justice Jadhav termed as "shocking" the manner in which the magistrate's court functioned and said the woman was sent to one-day police custody despite such custody not being sought.

The bench said once the will, which is alleged to have been forged, has been probated by HC, the magistrate ought not to have gone into the issue of forgery.

"In my opinion in the aforementioned delineated facts custody of the applicant is completely unwarranted," the HC said.

The court, while granting the woman interim bail, asked her to cooperate with the police in its probe. PTI SP BNM