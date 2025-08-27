Elderly woman among 5 of family injured as linter of house collapses in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Five members of a family, including an 80-year-old woman, were injured when a roof slab of their house collapsed shortly after midnight on Tuesday in the Trans-Hindon area of Ghaziabad, police said.

The incident occurerd in Sanjay Colony of Ghaziabad Development Authority in Arthla village, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said that the victims were identified as Zahid (55), his wife Shahnaz (50), mother Aliman Begum (80), son Zakir (22) and daughter Nazrana (20).

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot, rescued those trapped under the debris and shifted them to the MMG District Government Hospital for treatment.

"All the injured are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable," Patil added. PTI COR KIS RT RT