Advertisment
National

Elderly woman beaten to death by neighbours in Rajasthan's Dholpur

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her neighbours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Ramo Devi Jatav, a resident of Bari area, had a verbal spat with her neighbours, Kanchanpur Police Station SHO Shaitan Singh said.

Following the incident, 7-8 people barged into her house and allegedly hit her with sticks, till she fell senseless.

Her body was handed over to her family after postmortem, Singh said.

Advertisment

A search is underway for the culprits who are absconding, he said. PTI SDA ARD VN VN

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe