Elderly woman bludgeoned to death; her grandson held

Palghar, Jan 23 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a wooden rod by her grandson, who was apparently under the influence of liquor in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was killed on Monday night in her Umbarwadi village in Jawhar taluka, following which the accused was arrested, they said.

"When the 23-year-old man, Dharmaveer Vaze, was having dinner at home, he heard his grandmother, Anandi Tokhre, complaining and murmuring to herself. This annoyed him and in a fit of rage, he hit her with a wooden rod, killing her on the spot," an official of Jawhar police station said.

The accused was under the influence of liquor at the time of incident, he said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered and the victim's body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, inspector Sanjay Bramhane of Jawhar police station said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, he said. PTI COR NP